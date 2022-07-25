Larr Sentenced to 10 Years in Prison

A 60-year-old Dresden man will spend a maximum of 10 years in prison for molesting a young child.

Jurors convicted Michael Larr on two third-degree felony counts of gross sexual imposition last month.

The Muskingum County Prosecutor’s Office said Larr’s victim was under the age of five at the time of the abuse.

Judge Mark Fleegle after identifying Larr’s extensive criminal record and the victim’s traumatization, sentenced Larr to the maximum, consecutive sentence of 10 years in prison. Larr will have to serve 5 years of post-release control, commonly referred to as parole, after his sentence and will have to register every 90 days for the rest of his life.



“The victim’s family has been concerned with statements the Defendant has made about taking the

victim once he’s out and leaving with her,” Assistant Prosecutor Gerald Anderson, who handled the

case, said. “He’s failed to show any remorse and instead blamed the family for keeping him from the

victim. This sentence will provide the victim with time to grow up safe from him.”