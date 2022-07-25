Hawks request waivers on 2021 second-round draft pick Cooper

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Hawks requested waivers on guard Sharife Cooper, a 2021 second-round draft pick from Auburn, on Monday.

The move came after Cooper averaged 4.4 points and 4.2 assists in five games on Atlanta’s Summer League team.

After signing a two-way contract, Cooper averaged only three minutes in 13 games with Atlanta as a rookie last season. He averaged 17.4 points and 6.4 assists in 34 G League games with the College Park Skyhawks.

Cooper’s possible path to a roster spot in Atlanta became more difficult this offseason. The Hawks have fortified their point guard depth behind Trae Young with trades for Dejounte Murray and Aaron Holiday.

