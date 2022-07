Flags Lowered for Fallen Deputy

In honor of the life and service of Clark County Sheriff’s Deputy Matthew Yates, Governor DeWine has ordered that flags of the United States and the State of Ohio be flown at half-staff upon all public buildings and grounds throughout Clark County and at the Ohio Statehouse, Vern Riffe Center, and Rhodes State Office Tower in Columbus.

Flags shall remain lowered until sunset on the day of his interment.

All other public buildings and grounds throughout the state may fly the flags of the United States and the State of Ohio at half-staff at their discretion for the same time period.