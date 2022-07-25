Dresden Melon Festival This Weekend

DRESDEN, OH – For the 15th year, the annual Dresden Melon Festival is set to take place.

The event will be hosted at the Dresden River Park on Saturday, August 6th and will feature plenty of melons.

Dave Mathew, the chairman of the festival says that the event is widely supported from all over.

“It puts Dresden in a positive light, its a positive event and we have people come from all over the place to come to it you know, just love it,” he told us.

The festival will feature a 5k race to kick off as well as live music, a fishing tournament, melon eating contests and more. Mathew says that the day will be full of fun activities from beginning to end all made possible with the help of the community.

“The tri-valley band does an opening at 10am and we start the day. We have vendors there, and the park you know selling their wears and whatever. And we have food and entertainment through the day and the Suns Allegiant have a beer garden in the afternoon,” Mathew said.

For more information, you can visit their Facebook page at Dresden Melon Festival.