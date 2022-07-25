Updated on Saturday, July 23, 2022 Evening Update: TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 71° SUNDAY: High Heat and Humidity. Heat Index of 100°. Muggy. High 92° SATURDAY NIGHT: Chance Thunderstorms then Scattered Showers. Mostly Cloudy. Warm. Low 71° DISCUSSION:

The overnight hours will remain fairly muggy throughout the evening tonight, with temperatures only dropping to the Low 70s.

Sunday will be sweltering as we will reach temperatures as high as the low 90s, with a Heat Index making it feel closer to 100. There is a chance for some pop up showers in the afternoon thanks to the heat and humidity, but the majority of the day will remain dry.

In the overnight hours into Sunday there will be higher chances of storms with high heat and humidity remaining present throughout the evening.

A cold front makes its way through to start off the new work week. This will bring in some more showers and storms to the region. Rain will linger into the day on Tuesday as well as the storms seem to stick around just south of Ohio. WE will see a much cooler start to the new work with with highs in the low eighties on Monday and Tuesday.

Rain chances increase as we get into mid week and the latter half of the work week. The highest chance will be on Thursday with a falling out on Friday. Temperatures will still be cool with highs in the low to mid eighties.

