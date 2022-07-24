Bills OL Saffold out with rib injuries after car accident

PITTSFORD, N.Y. (AP) — Buffalo Bills offensive lineman Rodger Saffold missed the start of training camp Sunday after sustaining rib injuries in a car accident.

Coach Sean McDermott said the accident happened over the past few weeks, but didn’t provide further details on Saffold’s injury or the accident.

Saffold, 34, opened camp on the non-football injury list. The 13-year veteran was projected to compete for the starting job at left guard after signing a one-year contract in free agency.

The Bills opened camp with three players on the physically unable to perform list, including starting cornerback Tre’Davious White, who is recovering from November’s season-ending left knee injury. White was spotted working out on his own on the sideline.

Also on the PUP list are offensive lineman Ike Boettger (Achilles tendon) and defensive tackle Eli Ankou (undisclosed).

