The Barn Hosts Veterans for Veterans Appreciation Weekend

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Veterans and their families filled The Barn Saturday to continue the Veterans Appreciation Weekend celebrations!

It all kicked off with a breakfast from 8-10 AM, followed by silent auctions, live bands and more!

The event, hosted in partnership between the Veterans Appreciation Foundation and The Barn was a way to help raise money for things like Honor Flight Trips and the foundation’s monthly breakfasts.

Veterans Appreciation Foundation Board Member Dave Hose says this is a way for veterans such as himself to give back to fellow veterans.

“We’ve all served. You know, I did three tours in Vietnam, so I feel like I’m giving back to veterans when I do this, you know. And all our members, that’s all they care about is raising the money for the veterans and helping them out,” Hose said.

Veterans Appreciation Weekend kicked off Friday with a picnic at the American Legion and will continue with a golf outing at Green Valley Golf Club.

Hose says he knows the community sees all they do for veterans and adds they’re also having some great auctions as part of the festivities!

“Everybody sees what we do. We actually have sponsors for our banquets now. You know, the community has seen what we do to give to the veterans and everything. We even had one of our veterans donate a whole cow to us to raffle off which we’re going to raffle off in two halves because you know, most people can’t store one whole cow,” he told us.

Hose and the Veterans Appreciation Association are grateful for the support of The Barn and the entire community, especially during this weekend of celebration.

If you would like to learn more about Veterans Appreciation Weekend or the foundation or want to make a donation, you can visit https://www.veteransappreciationfoundation.com.