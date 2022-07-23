The Barn Hosts Veterans for Veterans Appreciation Weekend

Local News
Maggie Warren5

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Veterans and their families filled The Barn Saturday to continue the  Veterans Appreciation Weekend celebrations!

It all kicked off with a breakfast from 8-10 AM, followed by silent auctions, live bands and more!

The event, hosted in partnership between the Veterans Appreciation Foundation and The Barn was a way to help raise money for things like Honor Flight Trips and the foundation’s monthly breakfasts.

Veterans Appreciation Foundation Board Member Dave Hose says this is a way for veterans such as himself to give back to fellow veterans.

“We’ve all served. You know, I did three tours in Vietnam, so I feel like I’m giving back to veterans when I do this, you know. And all our members, that’s all they care about is raising the money for the veterans and helping them out,” Hose said.

Veterans Appreciation Weekend kicked off Friday with a picnic at the American Legion and will continue with a golf outing at Green Valley Golf Club.

Hose says he knows the community sees all they do for veterans and adds they’re also having some great auctions as part of the festivities!

“Everybody sees what we do. We actually have sponsors for our banquets now. You know, the community has seen what we do to give to the veterans and everything. We even had one of our veterans donate a whole cow to us to raffle off which we’re going to raffle off in two halves because you know, most people can’t store one whole cow,” he told us.

Hose and the Veterans Appreciation Association are grateful for the support of The Barn and the entire community, especially during this weekend of celebration.

If you would like to learn more about Veterans Appreciation Weekend or the foundation or want to make a donation, you can visit https://www.veteransappreciationfoundation.com.

Maggie Warren
Maggie was born and raised in Speedway, Indiana where she developed her love and passion for weather, IndyCar and F1, hockey, and baseball, especially the Detroit Red Wings and the Cincinnati Reds. When she's not at work, she enjoys binge-watching her favorite tv shows, writing, hiking, and doing pretty much any outdoor activity! Maggie graduated from Ball State University, where she majored in meteorology/climatology, in Fall 2020. While at Ball State, she was a member of the Storm Chase Team and Cardinal Weather Service. She is also a member of the American Meteorological Society. She loves exploring new places, so if you have any recommendations of places she should visit, let her know! And if you see her around town, don't be shy, say hi!