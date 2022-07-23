Sports Betting Line

MLB Sunday National League FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line at PHILADELPHIA -146 Chicago Cubs +124 Miami -172 at PITTSBURGH +144 St. Louis -126 at CINCINNATI +108 at MILWAUKEE -184 Colorado +154 at ARIZONA -154 Washington +130 at LA DODGERS -210 San Francisco +176 San Diego -120 at N.Y METS +102 American League Toronto -130 at BOSTON +110 N.Y Yankees -188 at BALTIMORE +158 Minnesota -175 at DETROIT +150 at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -134 Cleveland +114 Texas -136 at OAKLAND +116 Houston -110 at SEATTLE -106 Interleague at ATLANTA -200 LA Angels +168

