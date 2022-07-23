Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at PHILADELPHIA
|-146
|Chicago
|Cubs
|+124
|Miami
|-172
|at
|PITTSBURGH
|+144
|St. Louis
|-126
|at
|CINCINNATI
|+108
|at MILWAUKEE
|-184
|Colorado
|+154
|at ARIZONA
|-154
|Washington
|+130
|at LA DODGERS
|-210
|San
|Francisco
|+176
|San Diego
|-120
|at
|N.Y
|METS
|+102
|American League
|Toronto
|-130
|at
|BOSTON
|+110
|N.Y Yankees
|-188
|at
|BALTIMORE
|+158
|Minnesota
|-175
|at
|DETROIT
|+150
|at KANSAS CITY
|OFF
|Tampa
|Bay
|OFF
|at CHICAGO WHITE SOX
|-134
|Cleveland
|+114
|Texas
|-136
|at
|OAKLAND
|+116
|Houston
|-110
|at
|SEATTLE
|-106
|Interleague
|at ATLANTA
|-200
|LA
|Angels
|+168
For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/