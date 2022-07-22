Working Wonder Women Hosting 2nd Annual Seafood Social

Partnered with Weatherington Woods and the Muskingum County Community Foundation, Working Wonder Women are hosting the 2nd Annual Seafood Social!

The dinner will take place on Thursday, August 11th at Weatherington Woods and include a variety of seafood, sides, dessert and even a steak option.

Money raised through the evening will go towards scholarships for female Muskingum County students attending college within the county.

Carr Center Executive Director Becky Clawson says these funds are important because the rising prices of college don’t just affect those leaving home for school.

“College is very expensive no matter if you stay at home or go away. And we know that and we recognize that. And we want to help kids here in Muskingum County to take the next step in their life and their education,” Clawson said.

This event and the scholarships truly help support higher education and keep homegrown talent within the community.

Big Brothers Big Sisters Executive Director Katie Mainini says the scholarship is really a way to give back to such a community that’s given so much support to them.

“We really, truly do have a very strong local community of support and we just want to do our part and our due diligence in that and I think this is a great place to start with awarding a scholarship to keep people here, ” Mainini told us.

Tickets are still available for the Seafood Social, starting at $75 for individual and $1000 for a corporate table with 8 tickets.

The dinner will be from 5 PM until 8 PM with doors opening at 3 PM.

Tickets can be purchased at https://www.mccf.org/Events/Seafood-Social.