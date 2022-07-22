Phillies begin 3-game series against the Cubs

Chicago Cubs (35-57, fourth in the NL Central) vs. Philadelphia Phillies (49-43, third in the NL East)

Philadelphia; Friday, 7:05 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Cubs: Justin Steele (3-6, 4.15 ERA, 1.41 WHIP, 79 strikeouts); Phillies: Kyle Gibson (5-3, 4.35 ERA, 1.20 WHIP, 80 strikeouts)

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Phillies -132, Cubs +111; over/under is 9 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Philadelphia Phillies host the Chicago Cubs on Friday to open a three-game series.

Philadelphia has a 24-21 record in home games and a 49-43 record overall. The Phillies have a 19-30 record in games when they have given up at least one home run.

Chicago has a 35-57 record overall and a 17-25 record on the road. Cubs hitters have a collective .318 on-base percentage, the sixth-ranked percentage in the NL.

The matchup Friday is the first meeting of the season between the two teams.

TOP PERFORMERS: Alec Bohm has a .276 batting average to rank sixth on the Phillies, and has 13 doubles, two triples and six home runs. Nicholas Castellanos is 10-for-39 with two RBI over the last 10 games.

Patrick Wisdom leads the Cubs with 35 extra base hits (18 doubles and 17 home runs). Nico Hoerner is 13-for-39 with three doubles, a home run and three RBI over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Phillies: 6-4, .224 batting average, 2.72 ERA, outscored opponents by seven runs

Cubs: 1-9, .203 batting average, 4.00 ERA, outscored by 24 runs

INJURIES: Phillies: Hans Crouse: 60-Day IL (covid-19), James McArthur: 60-Day IL (elbow), Zach Eflin: 15-Day IL (knee), Damon Jones: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Bryce Harper: 10-Day IL (thumb), Jean Segura: 60-Day IL (finger), Nick Maton: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Ryan Sherriff: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Sam Coonrod: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Cubs: Andrelton Simmons: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Kyle Hendricks: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Alec Mills: 15-Day IL (back), Jason Heyward: 10-Day IL (knee), Michael Hermosillo: 60-Day IL (quadricep), Nick Madrigal: 10-Day IL (groin), Wade Miley: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Manuel Rodriguez: 60-Day IL (elbow), Ethan Roberts: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Adbert Alzolay: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Codi Heuer: 60-Day IL (elbow), Brad Wieck: 60-Day IL (elbow)

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.