OSHP asks are you missing a Horse?

ZANESVILLE, Ohio–The Zanesville Post of the State Highway Patrol is trying to locate the owner of a horse found roaming along US 40.

At about 4 a.m. Friday, Troopers located a horse in the area of US 40 and Interstate 70.

Troopers secured the horse, however, have not yet located the owner of the animal.

The horse was turned over to a local animal rescue until the owner can be located.

If you have any information on the horse please call the Zanesville Patrol Post at (740)453-0541.