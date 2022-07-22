Jesse Lingard joins Forest after leaving Manchester United

NOTTINGHAM, England (AP) — Nottingham Forest pulled off its biggest signing since clinching a return to the Premier League by bringing in Jesse Lingard on a free transfer.

The England midfielder was available after ending his 22-year association with Manchester United during the offseason.

Lingard’s move to Forest was announced late Thursday. He is the 11th signing made by the promoted club as it prepares for a first season in the Premier League since 1999.

The length of Lingard’s deal was not disclosed.

The 29-year-old Lingard spent the second half of the 2020-21 season on loan at West Ham, scoring nine goals in 16 starts in the league, and he was linked with a permanent move to the London club.

___

More AP soccer: https://apnews.com/hub/soccer and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports