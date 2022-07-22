Henderson Jr. in Custody

A suspect in a July 10 shooting is now in the custody of the Cambridge Police Department.

Allen Henderson Jr. was arrested on Wednesday after officers learned he was at a residence on Avon Drive just outside the city limits.

The Guernsey County Sheriff was called to the scene, a search warrant was granted and executed by deputies.

Henderson was taken into custody without incident. Cambridge Police said Henderson Jr. is facing charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification for the shooting of Tyler Shultz at 411 Steubenville Avenue.

