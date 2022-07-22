Henderson Jr. in Custody

Nichole Hannahs36

A suspect in a July 10 shooting is now in the custody of the Cambridge Police Department.

Allen Henderson Jr. was arrested on Wednesday after officers learned he was at a residence on Avon Drive just outside the city limits.

The Guernsey County Sheriff was called to the scene, a search warrant was granted and executed by deputies.

Henderson was taken into custody without incident. Cambridge Police said Henderson Jr. is facing charges of felonious assault with a firearm specification for the shooting of Tyler Shultz at 411 Steubenville Avenue.

Nichole Hannahs
Nichole is WHIZ’s News Director/Anchor. She joined the WHIZ family while attending high school at Bishop Rosecrans, before taking a full-time position in 2005. Nichole is no stranger to the area. She grew up in Corning, Ohio and and graduated from Waynesburg College, where she received her Bachelor’s Degree in Communications emphasizing in Sports Broadcasting/Sports Information and Journalism.When not at work Nichole enjoys watching St. Louis Blues hockey, enjoying time with family, spending time outdoors and reading.If Nichole wasn't in broadcasting she'd probably have become a teacher.Nichole is married to a fellow sports fan Brandon. They have two sons Cameron and Xavier.