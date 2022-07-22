Giménez homers, Guardians roll past White Sox in 8-2 romp

CHICAGO (AP) — All-Star Andrés Giménez homered, Josh Naylor drove in three runs and the Cleveland Guardians beat the Chicago White Sox 8-2 on Friday night.

The Guardians rolled to their fourth straight win, pounding White Sox starter Lucas Giolito in the opener of a four-game series between two of the top three teams in the tight AL Central.

Giménez, who started a neat double play at second base with a behind-the-back toss in his first All-Star appearance, made it 4-0 in the first when he lined a two-run homer to right. The Guardians scored two more in the second to go up 6-0.

Naylor had an RBI single in the first and two-run double in the sixth. Steven Kwan added three hits and scored twice.

José Ramírez, who had two hits in the American League’s All-Star win, doubled and scored in the first. He also drove in a run with a groundout in the second.

Cal Quantrill (7-5) won his third straight start and beat the White Sox for the second time in 12 days. The right-hander went five innings, allowing two runs and six hits. He struck out four and walked one while throwing 97 pitches.

The third-place White Sox stormed into the All-Star break by winning three of four at division-leading Minnesota. But with Giolito (6-6) struggling, they never really had a chance in this one.

The right-hander lasted just three innings, allowing six runs and nine hits. His ERA jumped from 4.69 to 5.12.

José Abreu hit an RBI double during a two-run third and extended his on-base streak to 24 games.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Guardians: The Guardians expect RHP Aaron Civale to rejoin them in August after doctors confirmed he has a sprained ligament and inflammation in his pitching wrist. Civale was examined this week by Drs. Thomas Graham and Jason Genin. The team said he is responding well to an anti-inflammatory injection and is expected to resume throwing this week. Cleveland will have a better idea of his return date as he goes through his rehab program.

White Sox: The White Sox placed CF Luis Robert on the 10-day injured list because of blurred vision. GM Rick Hahn said the team is “cautiously optimistic” the slugger and Gold Glove winner will be ready to return when the White Sox open a three-game series against Oakland on July 29. … The White Sox reinstated C Yasmani Grandal (lower back spasms) from the IL. … Hahn said LHP Aaron Bummer (strained left lat) is playing catch but has not started throwing off the mound. Bummer has not pitched since June 7. … The White Sox got a scare in the third inning when DH Eloy Jiménez was hit in the hand by a pitch. He was clearly in pain, but remained in the game.

UP NEXT

The teams plays a split doubleheader, with the Guardians going with RHP Triston McKenzie (7-6, 3.20 ERA) in the first game and LHP Konnor Pilkington (1-2, 4.24) in the nightcap. The White Sox counter with RHP Johnny Cueto (4-4, 2.80) and RHP Lance Lynn (1-3, 7.50).

