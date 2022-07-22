Daughters of The American Revolution & American Legion Host Annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Veterans Appreciation Weekend kicked off Friday morning.

The Daughters of The American Revolution hosted their annual Veterans Appreciation Picnic at the American Legion.

The picnic featured plenty of food, fun, and fellowship.

Daughters of the American Revolution Muskingum Chapter Regent Samatha “Sam” Roush says this is a way to give back to those who have given so much.

“We’re all patriotic women without a political cause and we’re just supporting our heroes. But personally for me, I grew up as a military brat and I have family members that have served in every war that America’s been a part of and this is my way of saying thank you. You know, it’s in my blood, it’s in my genes to give back to my country’s heroes,” she explained.

The celebrations continue through Sunday, with a breakfast, silent auction, and live music at The Barn Saturday and a golf outing Sunday at Green Valley Golf Club.

VFW Commander David Hose says they even have something completely new this year!

“We’re actually starting a new raffle. We got one of our veterans to donate a whole beef to us. So we’re doing two halves we’re going to raffle off, ” Hose said.

The breakfast at The Barn is open to all veterans and their spouses and will be from 8 AM until 10 AM, followed by silent auctions throughout the day and live music from several bands.

The Daughters of the American Revolution are extremely thankful for all that made the lunch possible including the American Legion and Blue Star Mothers of Coshocton.