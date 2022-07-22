Chicago Fire take shutout streak into matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps

Chicago Fire (6-10-5, 12th in the Eastern Conference) vs. Vancouver Whitecaps FC (7-9-5, ninth in the Western Conference)

Vancouver, British Columbia; Saturday, 10 p.m. EDT

FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Vancouver +130, Chicago +199, Draw +241; over/under is 2.5 goals

BOTTOM LINE: The Chicago Fire head into a matchup with the Vancouver Whitecaps after notching two straight shutout wins.

The Whitecaps are 5-2-3 at home. The Whitecaps have a -11 goal differential, scoring 23 goals while conceding 34.

The Fire are 1-7-2 in road games. The Fire are 3-7 in one-goal matches.

Saturday’s game is the first time these teams match up this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Lucas Cavallini has six goals and one assist for the Whitecaps. Ryan Gauld has two goals over the past 10 games.

Kacper Przybylko has scored three goals with one assist for the Fire. Chris Mueller has two goals and two assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Whitecaps: 4-3-3, averaging 1.1 goals, 3.4 shots on goal and 4.2 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.3 goals per game.

Fire: 4-5-1, averaging 1.3 goals, 5.2 shots on goal and 4.6 corner kicks per game while allowing 1.4 goals per game.

NOT EXPECTED TO PLAY: Whitecaps: Sebastian Berhalter (injured), Thomas Hasal (injured), Cristian Gutierrez (injured), Cody Cropper (injured), Deiber Caicedo (injured), Luis Martins (injured).

Fire: Javier Casas (injured), Wyatt Omsberg (injured).

___

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.