Adamsville Homecoming Celebrates Community in a Fun-Filled Festival

ADAMSVILLE, Ohio – More festival fun continues this weekend, with the village of Adamsville, Ohio hosting their Annual Homecoming Celebration.

The Adamsville Homecoming has been going on for over 70 years, bringing together the small community for a festival celebration. The Homecoming title was coined thanks to the reunions that often occur at the festival, when family members and friends come back to visit their hometown and celebrate with some family fun. The small village hosted a parade to kick off the event on Wednesday, and since then has welcomed fair-goers to ride rides, see live music performances, and even participate in a wagon raffle – auctioning off everything from guns to children’s bikes. On Thursday evening, the event even had local dance groups drawing big crowds as they danced the night away.

WHIZ had the chance to catch up with the festival’s busy Queen Mackenzie Schultz and her Attendant, Kortney LeMaster to talk about the impact the festival has had on their lives as they get ready to leave the small southeastern Ohio village to attend university.

“It was more of like, a last chance opportunity since it’s our senior year of high school – and it’s just a way to get to know the community…It’s just something that I have always been to my entire childhood and I thought it would be really nice to go out and end with that. ”

The festivities will continue into Saturday with kids games beginning at 2pm, more live music, and the fan favorite local farm tractor pull. A fireworks display will light up the night Saturday evening to send the festival out with a bang. Community members also encourage festival goer’s to try the hometown speciality – the gravy burger’, which is a burger cooked in gravy and lathered with cheese.

Adam Spiker, President of the Progressive Council and event organizer, spoke with WHIZ about the goal of the festival and how events like these allow continued community support to remain at the forefront.

“Community comes out to support the community. The Progressive Council’s goal is to give money to the local boy scout troops and girl scout troops and the ball leagues – everyone in the community. So, you know we want to put on a good festival and have a good time – and then also support other people in our area. ”

For more information in regards to the festival’s final day tomorrow, visit the Adamsville Homecoming Facebook page.