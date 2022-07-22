Updated on Thursday, July 21, 2022 Evening Update: TONIGHT: Spotty Showers/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 66° FRIDAY: Spotty Showers/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 90° FRIDAY NIGHT: Patchy Fog. Mostly Clear. Low 66° DISCUSSION:

Spotty showers will be possible overnight, due to a weak front moving through the region. Skies will remain partly cloudy with lows in the mid to upper sixties.

Another hot day to round out the work week. A spotty shower could be possible early in the day, otherwise we will see partly cloudy skies throughout the day with highs around ninety Friday afternoon.

A shower or two will be with us on Saturday as well. More warmth will swell into the region as well this weekend. Highs will be in the lower nineties this weekend. Scattered showers with a chance of storms will be possible for Sunday.

Rain chances will continue as we head into the new work week. It will be cooler as well with temperatures back around average. Highs will be in the low mid eighties the first half of the new work week. Chances of storms will decrease on Tuesday and Wednesday, but will still be steady.

A greater chance for showers and storms move back in for the day on Thursday. Another cool day with highs only reaching into the lower eighties.

Have a Great Thursday Evening!