Sports Betting Line

Sports
Associated Press1
MLB
Friday
National League
FAVORITE LINE UNDERDOG Line
at CINCINNATI OFF St. Louis OFF
at PITTSBURGH OFF Miami OFF
at PHILADELPHIA -146 Chicago Cubs +124
at N.Y METS -180 San Diego +152
at MILWAUKEE -245 Colorado +200
at ARIZONA OFF Washington OFF
at LA DODGERS OFF San Francisco OFF
American League
N.Y Yankees -164 at BALTIMORE +138
at BOSTON OFF Toronto OFF
at CHICAGO WHITE SOX -168 Cleveland +142
at KANSAS CITY OFF Tampa Bay OFF
Texas -112 at OAKLAND -104
at SEATTLE OFF Houston OFF
Interleague
at ATLANTA OFF LA Angels OFF

For the latest odds, go to FanDuel Sportsbook, https://sportsbook.fanduel.com/

Associated Press