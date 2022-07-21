Perry County Fair Pony Rides Celebrate 54 years

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Perry County Fair continues to draw crowds of all ages as it heads into its final weekend. One family has been involved with the Perry County Fair for 54 years, providing children the chance to ride their own pony.

Grenko Pony Rides has been returning to the fiar year after year to provide community members the chance to fulfill the classic childhood dream of a pony ride. The company has been traveling to a new fair every weekend and will continue their tour into October, providing kids the chance to learn more about ponies and maybe even pique their interest in 4-H.

Debbie Grenko shared with WHIZ the passion and love her family holds for horses and how having children ride ponies is a great way to pique kids’ interest in 4-H.

“Many kids that have not even been in the 4-H started with the pony rides – to just share that love for an animal. And I have had the parents come back and say because of you – my daughter has a horse and is now showing it in the 4-H.”

The Perry County Fair will continue its festivities with events throughout the weekend, with judging and auctioning of livestock wrapping up by Saturday.

Grenko emphasized the important values raising ponies or other livestock can implement in your life – and the positive impact bringing their animals to the fair has had on her family.

“So it’s a year-round joy, to be honest with you. But when you interact with them, and you get around them all the time – they know you, you can walk them, they even begin to whinny. You might even walk away from them, and they will whinny at you.”

For more information about Grenko Pony Rides and the events planned this weekend at the Perry County Fair, visit the Perry County Fair website for a comprehensive schedule of events.