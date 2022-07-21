Over a Thousand Swimmers Take Part in Area Meet

Summer league swimming is all about fun and that was evident during a meet at the Dresden Swim Center on Wednesday.

1,300 kids took part in the event that hopes to keep kids in competition for many years.

“We want the kids to have a great time, we want to introduce the sport of competitive swimming,” said Christi Holmes the Dresden Swim Coach. “Every kid can do it which is what makes it kind of special, and I guess that is our number one goal, but we do teach them everything they need to know and the hope is that they will eventually become high school and maybe club swimmers.”

“I think it is crazy just the community that’s been here,” added Nicole Lindsley manager of the Dresden Swim Center. “And even that the towns people have reached out on Facebook. It’s just cool to see so many people together again and then to celebrate the kids accomplishments of a swimming season has been incredible.”