MCSO Most Wanted

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is asking for the public’s help in locating two most wanted suspects. Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these individuals is asked to call the Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at (740) 452-3637.
Symone Monique Hardy
DOB: 06/15/1992
Last Known Address: 1504 Carrol Street Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’1” Weight: 101
Hair: Black Eyes: Brown
Tattoos: Upper Rt. Arm, Lf Hand, Lf Wrist, Lf Forearm, Rt. Wrist
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Endangering Children w/Firearm Spec. F/3, Obstructing Justice F/3
Cody Shane George
DOB: 09/04/1997
Last Known Address: 622 Shinnick St, Apt 2, Zanesville, OH
Height: 5’3” Weight: 165
Hair: Blonde Eyes: Blue
Offense/Warrant Type: Felony Indictment
Charges: Poss. Methamphetamine F/5, Poss. Drug Paraphernalia M/4