Cambridge Fire Department Does Yearly EVOC Training

CAMBRIDGE, Oh – Firefighters from the Cambridge Fire Department participated in their yearly Emergency Vehicles Operation Course (EVOC) training.

The training focuses on a variety of different scenarios firefighters may face on emergency calls.

The yearly training features cones set up to represent anything from loading docks and alleyways to parallel parking and narrow, boxed in areas.

Cambridge Fire Assistant Chief David Duhamel says this training helps firefighters retain and refresh their skills.

“The whole idea behind it is to keep up the firefighters’ proficiency on how we operate these trucks and keep us from damaging the vehicles and also peoples’ property,” Duhamel explained.

Every apparatus is different, from the engine to the ladder truck and this is also important in helping those who don’t normally drive re-familiarize themselves with the apparatus.

Duhamel says the training impacts both the department and the communities they serve, which oftentimes have roads which are difficult to navigate in their large trucks and engines.

“A lot of these towns were built long before these big trucks were. Firetrucks are getting bigger each year as they manufacture them. The streets aren’t getting any bigger, so it’s pretty narrow to get down some of the city streets compared to what it used to be with these trucks, just due to their width and their size,” he said.

The increased proficiency firefighters receive as a result of this training helps them be better prepared and in turn, be able to respond to emergency calls even faster.

Training was department wide, including the chief and the inspector and concluded with the last session Thursday afternoon.