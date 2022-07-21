Animal Shelter Society’s Pet of the Week – Hailstorm Puppies!

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – This week, the animal society is featuring not just one pet but six adorable puppies for adoption.

The Animal Shelter Society is featuring six puppies that were born in the hailstorm that hit the Muskingum county area this past spring. The 2-month-old puppies, while born during the storm, are now happy, healthy, and excited for adoption. The puppies are named after the wacky weather they were born in – Bolt, Lightning, Cyclone, Hurrican, Thunder, and Twister – and are a mix between rottweiler and beagle.

Animal Shelter Society Executive Director April Cohagen-Gibson shared that while it is easy to be taken by such adorable little animals, ensuring your household is appropriately equipped to take on such a cute and important responsibility is crucial.

“Puppies are a great deal of work – they aren’t coming out of here with ‘sit’ and ‘stay’ and being potty trained. We make sure that they are well cared for and getting their enrichments – but all that training, due to their age, is going to come from the family.”

In addition to featuring these loveable little creatures, the Animal Shelter Society is excited to host the Dog Days of Summer Event on the campus of Zane State College. The event will include food trucks, vendors, a DJ, free doggie nail trims, microchipping, raffles, and other fun activities for you and your four-legged best friend.

April told WHIZ that the Shelter is most excited about the potential for reunions at the event – and the pride the Shelter has in helping animals find their way home.

“Come back and show us how the dogs are doing, how you are doing – your family. And how we were able to put the dog with you to be happy.”

The Dog Days of Summer event will be on August 6th from 10 am-2 pm. For more information about the event and the animals for adoption, visit the animal shelter society’s website.