Updated on Thursday, July 21, 2022 Morning Update: TODAY: Mostly Sunny. Warm & Muggy. High 87° TONIGHT: Spotty Showers/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 66° FRIDAY: Spotty Showers/Storm. Partly Cloudy. Hot & Humid. High 90° DISCUSSION:

A warm and muggy Thursday across SE Ohio, under mostly sunny skies. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s this afternoon, with Heat Indices in the upper 80s to near 90 this afternoon.

A weak front will bring the chance for spotty showers and or a storm to the region during the overnight, especially after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy, with lows in the mid to upper 60s. It will remain muggy across the region once again.

As we head into the day on Friday, some spotty shower/storm chances will linger into the first half of the day. Otherwise, skies will be partly cloudy. It will once again be hot and humid, with highs around 90 Friday afternoon.

The heat will continue into the weekend, with highs in the lower 90s. Stray rain chances will be with us on Saturday, but scattered rain will be possible on Sunday afternoon into the evening.

More rain will continue as we head into the new work week, as a cold front moves through the region on Monday. Temperatures will be cooler, with all the clouds and rain chances. Highs will top off in the mid 80s as we head back to work on Monday. Rain chances will be lower, but still consistent on Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures will warm into the mid 80s for the middle of next week.

Have a Great Thursday!