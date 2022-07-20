Perry County Fair Features Livestock in its Final Weekend

NEW LEXINGTON, Ohio – The Perry County Fair is heading into its final weekend as community members are gathering to celebrate the county fair – with locals saying it’s a hog-squealin’ good time.



At the fair’s main coliseum, people of all ages filled the stalls with their prized pigs in the hope of selling the hogs for auction. Multiple 4-H groups were present, having kids from Pre-K through College get the chance to strut their swine – with the pigs being judged on body fat, muscle mass, and showmanship.

Reece Hagy, 14yr old and member of the Buckle Down 4 H Club, was just one of the many kids hoping to sell their animals at the fair – having raised his pig ‘Karen’ on his own for the past six months. Hagy spoke with WHIZ about why he chose pigs – and how each animal can bring its unique perspective of the shows with it.



“Well, I think that it’s easy, but still difficult at the same time. Whereas if you were to work with a different animal, you’ll get kind of a different aspect of the fair – and for me, the pig has been the most enjoyable one so far.”

‘Karen’, the prized pig Left to Right: Ed Keister, Lily Keister, Brystol Hutchison and Brody Keister



The livestock auctions have drawn hundreds of buyers, sellers, and community members to the fairgrounds – with some local officials attending while hunting for some good pork.

Judge Craig Baldwin of the 5th District Court of Appeals was at the fair – and hopes to buy the Hagy’s pig this weekend at the auction. The Judge has been making his way around County Fairs in his District, showing support for community 4 H programs and their impact on younger generations.



“I tell you in any County, to be honest with you – The values of 4H are family values, hard work, responsibility, integrity – all the things we want to sort of give to our children and the kids. I think 4H represents all of those positive values that are maybe so missing nowadays.”



Livestock shows will continue throughout the weekend at the fairgrounds, with the horse, beef, and sheep shows beginning later today.