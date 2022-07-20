A partly cloudy, hot and humid Wednesday across SE Ohio, with highs around 90 this afternoon. Heat Indices will be in the low to mid 90s this afternoon into the early evening.

Strong to Severe Storms possible this evening into the first half of the overnight as a cold front moves through the region. Biggest concerns will be damaging winds, heavy rain, and large hail, but isolated tornadoes cannot be ruled out. Timing looks to be between 8 PM and 2 AM. Skies will become partly cloudy after midnight, with lows around 70.

We will see drier conditions on Thursday and Friday; but a stray shower/storm cannot be ruled out, especially on Friday. Warm and muggy conditions will continue into the end of the work week, as highs will be in the upper 80s to near 90.

As we head into the weekend, rain chances will be slightly higher, but it will not be a washout by any means. Temperatures will top off in the lower 90s Saturday and Sunday.

More likely rain will be with us on Monday, as a cold front moves through the region, and this will keep temperatures cooler. Highs will warm into the lower 80s on Monday. Scattered showers and a few storm chances will linger into the day on Tuesday, with highs in the lower 80s once again.