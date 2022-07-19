Today, Meathead Was Chosen as Dog of the Week

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – The Muskingum County K-9 Adoption Center always does its best to care for the dogs that come into their facility. Whether they’re lost or abandoned, the adoption center works to provide the right dog for the right home. K-9 Adoption Center Volunteer Doug McQuaid always takes time to introduce us to a dog that is ready for adoption and this week is no exception.

“Today we have Meathead. He’s only been with us for a short time. He’s very very affectionate, loves everybody. He actually grew up with another dog, would do great with any family, he’s very easy to walk. His name kind of goes with his personality, there’s different things he likes to do in our play yard that’s just kind of out of the ordinary. He does great. Now he’s a little timid, you can tell he’s not ridden much in a car. His biggest thing is, he seems leery,” McQuaid said.

Meathead is a larger dog but very gentle, enjoyable to be around and most importantly he, is house broken.

Dogs often arrive at the K-9 Adoption Center as complete strangers, as their backgrounds and behaviors are unknown. McQuaid explained one of the ways the adoption center learns how a dog will behave.

“What we’ve been doing the last few weeks, we’re pretty excited about,” McQuaid said. “We’ve actually been going to the farmers market at the fairgrounds and walking around the outside of the building and meeting many people. “We’re able to see how the dog is able to interact with children, even babies, adults, and kids. Other people bring their dogs there as well to walk around. It’s been a great success and we think we’re going to continue to do that.”

To meet Meathead or to see what other dogs the adoption center has you can visit their East Pike location or visit one of the volunteers attending the farmers market at the fairgrounds each Saturday morning from nine to noon.