Suit yourself: Baker buys new threads for All-Star coaches

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The All-Star Game suits Dusty Baker — or more precisely, his coaching staff.

Managing the American League as skipper of the defending pennant winner, Baker brought in a tailor to craft suits for his coaches: former All-Star Willie Horton, plus Baker’s Houston Astros staff.

“I wanted my coaching staff to be clean,” Baker said before Monday’s workout. “Most of them probably had never had enough money to have a tailor-made suit. I got them suits and matching ties, whatever they wanted to pick. I didn’t do anything for the players because I’m not making that kind of money.”

Baker, wearing a burgundy-colored suit, said he arranged the attire with Giovanni Clothes in Montreal, where he has been a longtime client.

“I was always raised in kind of the church of he who waters gets watered himself, Baker said. ”If you’re generous to others, then you know, the Lord and people tend to be generous to you.”

NL manager Brian Snitker, whose Atlanta Braves beat Baker’s Astros in last year’s World Series, wasn’t making similar gifts.

“I’m not in the same pay grade as Dusty,” he said.

___

More AP MLB: https://apnews.com/hub/mlb and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports