ODOT Announces Interstate 70 Progress

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – 2022 has been a year of exploration for area motorists seeking alternative routes around all of the construction zones and road closures. Ohio Department of Transportation District 5 Public Relations Officer Morgan Overbey provided updates on the Interstate 70 construction as well as some good news about some of the closures reopening.

“There’s been some ongoing work at both Sixth and Seventh Streets that has caused some closures. Seventh Street is actually expected to reopen today. They are just paving under I-70 today and they’ll be reopening the road as long as all goes as planned. They are going to be reopening it today. And then Sixth Street, under I-70 is expected to open on Thursday, July 21,” Overbey said.

The $88 Million, six-year project is replacing multiple bridges through the downtown, between milepost 153 and 157. The State Street overpass is one of the bridges that provides access between the north and south parts of the city.

“As for State Street, the State Street bridge, the progress on that, it’s looking like it’s going as planned but a timeline for that, we’re not totally sure of until the beams for the bridge get delivered and then that’s going to be next week sometime. So after next week, we should have a better idea of a timeline of reopening for State Street,” Overbey said.

The State Street bridge was closed May 31, for approximately 95-to-120 days and will reopen as soon as possible to accommodate school traffic.