Nats sale exploration remains in early stage, Manfred says

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The exploration of the sale of the Washington Nationals by the Lerner family remains in the early stages.

The family, which has owned the team since 2006, said in April it is exploring a possible sale.

“They are in the process,” baseball Commissioner Rob Manfred said Tuesday. “They’ve set up a data room. They have people who signed confidentiality agreements that are in the data room. Process ongoing.”

