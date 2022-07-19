LPGA, PGA Tour Champions stage majors in France and Scotland

LPGA TOUR AND LADIES EUROPEAN TOUR

AMUNDI EVIAN CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Evian-les-Bains, France.

Course: Evian Resort GC. Yardage: 6,523. Par: 71.

Prize money: $6.5 million. Winner’s share: $1 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 5-7 a.m., 9:30-11:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 5:30-9 a.m. (Golf Channel), 9-11 a.m. (CNBC).

Defending champion: Minjee Lee.

Race to CME Globe leader: Minjee Lee.

Last week: Jennifer Kupcho and Lizette Salas won the Dow Great Lakes Bay Invitational.

Notes: This is the fourth out of five majors on the LPGA Tour schedule. … Title sponsor Amundi raised the prize fund by $2 million to $6.5 million. It will be the third time this year the winner of a women’s major earns $1 million or more. … Minjee Lee won her first major a year ago at Evian. She now goes for her third major, having won the U.S. Women’s Open. … The Evian Championship began as a Ladies European Tour event in 1994. It became part of the LPGA Tour schedule in 2000 and was elevated to a major in 2013. … Inbee Park has won the Evian as a tour event. It is the only major she lacks for the “Super Slam” of capturing all five majors. Karrie Webb did that when the du Maurier Classic in Canada was a major. … Lee has closed the gap on No. 1 Jin Young Ko. … With her team title in Michigan, Jennifer Kupcho has three LPGA Tour titles this year to lead the tour. She has pulled to with 292 points of Lee on the Race to CME Globe. … The LPGA goes to Scotland for two weeks after France to wrap up the European portion of its schedule.

Next week: Trust Golf Ladies Scottish Open.

Online: https://www.lpga.com/ and https://ladieseuropeantour.com/

___

PGA TOUR CHAMPIONS

SENIOR BRITISH OPEN

Site: Gleneagles, Scotland.

Course: Gleneagles Hotel (Kings Course) Yardage: 6,859. Par: 70.

Prize money: $2.5 million. Winner’s share: $275,000.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 7-9:30 a.m., 11:30 p.m. to 2 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 9 a.m. to noon (Golf Channel), noon to 2 p.m. (NBC).

Defending champion: Stephen Dodd.

Charles Schwab Cup leader: Steven Alker.

Last tournament: Padraig Harrington won the U.S. Senior Open.

Notes: The Senior British Open dates to 1987, with the inaugural event won by Neil Coles at Turnberry. … Gleneagles is best known for hosting the Ryder Cup in 2014, but that was on the Centennial course. … Bernhard Langer won the Senior British Open four times in a decade from 2010 to 2019. All his wins came on links courses, two of them at Royal Porthcawl. … The senior majors this year have been won by Steve Stricker (Tradition), Steven Alker (Senior PGA), Padraig Harrington (Senior U.S. Open) and Jerry Kelly (Senior Players Championship). … Not since 2011 have the five senior majors been won by five players — Tom Lehman, Tom Watson, Olin Browne, Fred Couples and Russ Cochran. … The winner gets a spot in the British Open next year at Royal Liverpool. … By winning the U.S. Senior Open, Harrington became the fifth player to go over $1 million for the year on the PGA Tour Champions. … Alker leads the money list by more than $800,000 over Stricker.

Next tournament: Shaw Charity Classic on Aug. 5-7.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/champions.html

___

PGA TOUR

3M OPEN

Site: Blaine, Minnesota.

Course: TPC Twin Cities. Yardage: 7,431. Par: 71.

Prize money: $7.5 million. Winner’s share: $1.35 million.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 2-6 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 1-3 p.m. (Golf Channel), 3-6 p.m. (CBS).

Defending champion: Cameron Champ.

FedEx Cup leader: Scottie Scheffler.

Last week: Cameron Smith won the British Open and Chez Reavie won the Barracuda Championship.

Notes: The tournament falls after consecutive weeks in Scotland, which has led to a weaker than usual field. … Ten players who made the cut in the British Open are in the field for Minnesota, including Tony Finau, Hideki Matsuyama and Sungjae Im. … The field does not have anyone from the top 10 in the world. Matsuyama and Finau are the only players from the top 20 who are playing the 3M Open. … The inaugural year for the 3M Open was 2019, when Matthew Wolff made an eagle on the final hole to finish one shot ahead of Collin Morikawa and Bryson DeChambeau. Since then, Wolff and DeChambeau have joined the Saudi-funded LIV Golf rival league. … Two of the runner-up finishers from last year, Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel, also are part of LIV Golf. … After this week, only two more PGA Tour events are left — in Detroit and North Carolina — to get into the top 125 and qualify for the PGA Tour postseason.

Next week: Rocket Mortgage Classic.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/

___

EUROPEAN TOUR

CAZOO CLASSIC

Site: Southport, England.

Course: Hillside GC. Yardage: 7,109. Par: 72.

Prize money: 1.75 million euros (U.S. $1.79 million). Winner’s share: TBA.

Television: Thursday-Friday, 3:30-5:30 a.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday-Sunday, 4-6 a.m. (Golf Channel).

Defending champion: Calum Hill.

DP World Tour points leader: Rory McIlroy.

Last week: Cameron Smith won the British Open.

Notes: Hillside is adjacent to Royal Birkdale and is regarded as having one of the best back nines of links courses that have not hosted the British Open. … As one story goes, the club asked to host the Open one year and was told it didn’t have enough room for the tented village, to which club officials replied, “Can’t we use the course next door?” … Fewer than 10 players in the British Open at St. Andrews are making the trip to the Lancashire coast of England. … The tournament was played at London Golf Club in Kent last year. … Thriston Lawrence is in the field after playing 72 holes at St. Andrews. He is the only player from the top 10 in the DP World Tour rankings in the field at Hillside. … The European tour next week goes back to St. Andrews (Fairmont) for the Hero Open. The tour is on a six-week stretch in the U.K. that will includes Northern Ireland and Wales by the time it ends.

Next week: Hero Open.

Online: https://www.europeantour.com/dpworld-tour/

___

KORN FERRY TOUR

PRICE CUTTER CHARITY CHAMPIONSHIP

Site: Springfield, Missouri.

Course: Highland Springs CC. Yardage: 7,115. Par: 72.

Prize money: $750,000. Winner’s sharer: $135,000.

Television: None.

Previous winner: Dylan Wu.

Points leader: Carl Yuan.

Last week: Paul Haley II won the Memorial Health Championship.

Next tournament: Utah Championship on Aug. 4-7.

Online: https://www.pgatour.com/korn-ferry-tour.html

___

OTHER TOURS

USGA: U.S. Girls’ Junior, The Club at Olde Stone, Bowling Green, Kentucky. Previous winner: Rose Zhang. Television: Friday, 6-8 p.m. (Golf Channel); Saturday, 3-5 p.m. (Golf Channel). Online: https://www.usga.org/

USGA: U.S. Adaptive Open, Pinehurst No. 6, Pinehurst, North Carolina. Defending champion: Inaugural event. Online: https://www.usga.org/

Challenge Tour: Big Green Egg German Challenge, Wittelsbacher GC, Neuburg an der Donau, Germany. Defending champion: Angel Hidalgo. Online: https://www.europeantour.com/challenge-tour/

Mackenzie Tour: Osprey Valley Open, TPC Toronto at Osprey Valley (Heathlands), Caledon, Ontario. Previous winner: Paul Barjon. Online: https://www.pgatour.com/canada/en_us.html

Japan LPGA: Daito Kentaku Eheyanet Ladies, Takino CC, Hokkaido, Japan. Defending champion: Jiyai Shin. Online: https://www.lpga.or.jp/en/

Korean LPGA: Hoban Women’s Classic, H1 Club, Icheon, South Korea. Defending champion: New event. Online: https://www.klpga.co.kr/

___

