Updated on Tuesday, July 19, 2022 Morning Update: TODAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 87° TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy. Patchy Fog. Warmer & Muggy. Low 66° WEDNESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Storms Late. Strong to Severe Possible. Hot & Humid. High 90° DISCUSSION:

After some morning fog, we will see partly cloudy, warm and muggy conditions for your Tuesday across SE Ohio. Temperatures will top off in the mid to upper 80s, with Heat Indices around 90 this afternoon.

Skies will be partly cloudy during the overnight, with some patchy fog. It will remain warm and muggy, as lows will bottom out in the mid to upper 60s.

More heat and humidity will be with us for the mid-week, as highs top off around 90s Wednesday afternoon. A cold front will begin to move into the region late on Wednesday afternoon into the first half of the overnight. Scattered storms will be likely with the front moving through the region. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible during the late evening into the first half of the overnight. Damaging winds, large hail and evening isolated tornadoes will be the main concerns as we see the front moving through.

We will see drier conditions moving in behind the front as we round out the work week. Temperatures will drop off a touch on Thursday, as highs will top off in the mid to upper 80. Temperatures will then return to near 90 for highs on Friday, under partly cloudy skies.

More rain chances return this weekend into the early half of the work week. Temperatures will warm to around 90 on Saturday and Sunday. We will then see highs fall back into the mid 80s on Monday, with the greatest chance of showers and storms.

Have a Great Tuesday!