Van Zanten scores in OT, Jamaica tops Costa Rica 1-0 for 3rd

MONTERREY, Mexico (AP) — Kalyssa van Zanten scored in the 102nd minute and Jamaica defeated Costa Rica 1-0 in overtime for third place at the CONCACAF W Championship on Monday night.

Van Zanten, who plays for Notre Dame, came into the game as a substitute in the 99th minute and scored on a well-placed pass from Drew Spence.

The two teams were among the top four finishers at the tournament, qualifying for the 2023 Women’s World Cup in Australia and New Zealand. The United States and Canada, who meet in the title match later Monday, will also play in soccer’s premier event next summer.

The winner of the W Championship also earns a spot at the 2024 Olympics in Paris. The runner-up will play Jamaica in a playoff for the region’s other Olympic bid in September 2023.

Costa Rica had perhaps the best opportunity in the first half when Melissa Herrera faced Jamaica goalkeeper Rebecca Spencer alone, but her shot when wide left.

Costa Rica goalkeeper Daniela Solera appeared to tweak her knee after making a save in first-half stoppage time. Solera returned in the second half, but was limping at times.

Rocky Rodriguez, who plays for the Portland Thorns in the National Women’s Soccer League, hit the post with a shot in stoppage time, and the game went to overtime.

Costa Rica fell to the United States 3-0 in the semifinals, while Jamaica lost to Canada 3-0. Jamaica and Costa Rica will make their second overall World Cup appearance.

___

