Runway Muskingum County Teen

The Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office is seeking information into a runaway Muskingum County teen.

Beau Kemp ran away from home on Saturday, July 16. Authorities said he has no money, no clothes and left with only his cell phone. His whereabouts are unknown at this time.

He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, blue shorts and red tennis shoes.

If you have any information of the whereabouts of Beau Kemp, please contact Muskingum County Sheriff’s Office at 740-452-3637, extension 1.

You may provide information anonymously.