Pennsylvania Man in 2-hour Standoff

Law enforcement from several agencies had a heavy presence in the Underwood Avenue area in Zanesville Sunday evening.

The State Highway Patrol reported the incident began in Belmont County when a vehicle rear-ended a car and fled.

A trooper from the Cambridge Post later saw the vehicle around 6:42pm and attempted to make a stop around Interstate 70/77, but the vehicle continued.

The vehicle’s tires were spike around the Adamsville exit and the pursuit continued until the vehicle exited the interstate at Underwood.

That’s where the patrol said a 2-hour standoff took place. The patrol said the 40-year-old driver from Pennsylvania was the only person in the vehicle. He’s currently at Genesis and will be formally charged once he is released.

The patrol plans to release more information on the incident later Monday morning.