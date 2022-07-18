Atlantic Emergency Solutions Announces $4.7 M Investment in Morgan County

McConnelsville, Ohio–– Atlantic Emergency Solutions, a premier provider of best-in-class fire and emergency solutions, in collaboration with JobsOhio, Ohio Southeast Economic Development (OhioSE), and Morgan County Development announced an investment of over $4.7 M to expand their facility in Morgan County.

Headquartered in Manassas, Virginia, Atlantic Emergency Solutions is one of the country’s largest providers of emergency apparatus, equipment, and service. Atlantic represents over 300 leading manufacturers, including Pierce Manufacturing, PL Custom Ambulances, Custom Truck & Body Works, Vengeant Apparatus, 3M Scott Fire & Safety, Hurst Jaws of Life, Globe, and more.

Additionally, Atlantic’s service support network helps ensure emergency vehicles perform their best for departments and the communities they serve. Of their 20 locations, six are located in Ohio, with McConneslville the largest in the state and soon to be even bigger.

“We’re excited to build upon our foundation and expand our support of departments across the region,” said Joe Pack, President and CEO of Atlantic Emergency Solutions. “Our new Paint & Collision Center in McConnelsville will feature a state-of-the-art paint booth, mixing booth, and modern shop equipment, and most importantly, staffed with talented professionals from across Morgan County.”

Creating 17 new, high-wage jobs, this expansion includes purchasing the property that the company had been leasing north of McConnelsville, a 10,000 square-feet building expansion, and installing a powder coating and painting line at their Morgan County location.

“JobsOhio and OhioSE are pleased to be able to aid Atlantic Emergency Solutions in expanding their footprint in Morgan County,” said OhioSE President Mike Jacoby. “We appreciate Atlantic’s confidence in Southeast Ohio and our talented workforce.”

JobsOhio supported the project with a $125,000 JobsOhio Grant toward property acquisition and construction, and Ohio Southeast Economic Development assisted with the grant process.

“The Morgan County Commissioners and I are thrilled that Atlantic Emergency Services has decided to call Morgan County ‘home,’” said Shannon Wells, Director of Morgan County Development. “We are thankful for the investment they are making in our community and for the employment opportunities they are providing.”