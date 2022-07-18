Updated on Monday, July 18, 2022 TODAY: AM Rain/Few Storms. Mostly Cloudy. Muggy. High 77° TONIGHT: Patchy Fog. Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. Low 64° TUESDAY: Partly Cloudy. Warm & Muggy. High 86° DISCUSSION:

Rain and a few storms will be likely this morning across SE Ohio. Rain chances will begin to taper off late this morning into the afternoon. Skies will be mostly cloudy throughout the day, along with muggy conditions. Temperatures will top off in the upper 70s this afternoon.

Patchy fog will begin to develop during the overnight, with dense fog becoming likely after midnight. Skies will be partly cloudy otherwise, with warm and muggy conditions. Lows will drop into the mid 60s.

We will see a a foggy morning on Tuesday, then skies will be partly cloudy Tuesday afternoon. Temperatures will be warmer, along with muggy conditions, as highs top off in the mid to upper 80s.

Scattered showers and storms will begin to move in late on Wednesday into the morning on Thursday. Strong to Severe Storms will be possible Wednesday afternoon into Wednesday evening, as the Storm Prediction Center has already placed SE Ohio under a slight risk for Strong to Severe Storms. Temperatures will be even hotter, as highs top off in the lower 90s!

We will continue to see temperatures well above average, with highs in the upper 80s as we round out the work week. The weekend will be very warm, with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Rain chances will return Saturday afternoon into the day on Sunday.

Have a Great Monday!