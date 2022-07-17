Tigers-Guardians game postponed by rain

CLEVELAND (AP) — The finale of the four-game series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians on Sunday has been postponed by rain.

The Guardians have had nine home games postponed by inclement weather and have played seven doubleheaders at Progressive Field.

The scheduled 1:40 p.m. game was called off about two hours before the first pitch. The game will be made up as part of a traditional doubleheader Aug. 15.

Cleveland won the first three games of the series, including a 10-0 rout Saturday in which All-Star third baseman José Ramírez homered in his first two at-bats.

Ramírez, who will participate in Monday’s Home Run Derby, homered in the first and second innings. He drove in five runs and leads the AL with 75 RBIs entering Sunday.

Cleveland trails first-place Minnesota by 2½ games in the AL Central. The Guardians open an 11-game road trip Friday night in Chicago.

Detroit has lost eight of nine and is a season-worst 18 games under .500. The Tigers play a doubleheader in Oakland on Thursday.

