69th Annual Perry County Fair Set to Start

PERRY COUNTY, Ohio- Tomorrow is the first day of the 69th Annual Perry County Fair.

Rides are open from 10am until 5pm daily until July 23rd.

Jada May, a member of the Perry County Junior Fair Board says that it is great to see all the hard work come together.

“It’s really just amazing because being in Perry County– Perry County’s not very big and so not very many people know about it. So its just truly amazing to see everybody come together and and work really hard together to make this fair what it is, which is just wonderful.”

There will be a demolition derby tomorrow, followed by a Fast Traxx motocross Tuesday and more events throughout the week.

There will also be a junior livestock competition and Patrick George hopes to win grand champion this year.

“I’m showing two market hogs; a black and white one and a blue and white one./Some people have been talking and saying I am gonna get grand champion this year. I’m kind of sure, but I’m not.”

The fair has over 60 sponsors that helped to make the events possible.

General admission is $10, for more information and for a full list of events, visits perrycountyfairgrounds.com