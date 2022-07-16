VFW Post 1058 Host Kids Summer Party

ZANESVILLE, OH- The VFW Post 1058 of Zanesville hosted a Kids Summer Party.

The event was open to the public and lasted from noon until 4pm today.

The event had a slip-n-slide, dunk tank, bounce houses, face painting and more to children in the community.

Shaila Worden, the banquet hall manager and Linda Porter-Crawford say that the event is an effort to give back and give kids something to do.

“They give to the veterans, they give to the club. They give to us, we need to give back.” “My whole purpose in having this kid summer day was to allow kids who don’t get to go do anything for the summer to have fun during the summer,” the two told us.

The summer party also had many volunteers from around the community.

A volunteer and member of the Maysville High School cheerleading team, Takayla Holloway insisted that it was a great opportunity and was lots of fun.

“Usually, you don’t really see a lot of like fundraisers, and organizations doing this anymore and for this to be happening is a a really great opportunity for us.”

The event also had over 800 prizes donated, all of which go back to local kids.