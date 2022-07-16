Sunday’s Time Schedule

|All Times EDT
|Sunday, July 17
|MLB
Atlanta at Washington, 1:35 p.m.
Boston at N.Y. Yankees, 1:35 p.m.
Kansas City at Toronto, 1:37 p.m.
Baltimore at Tampa Bay, 1:40 p.m.
Detroit at Cleveland, 1:40 p.m.
Philadelphia at Miami, 1:40 p.m.
Chicago White Sox at Minnesota, 2:10 p.m.
Oakland at Houston, 2:10 p.m.
Cincinnati at St. Louis, 2:15 p.m.
N.Y. Mets at Chicago Cubs, 2:20 p.m.
Seattle at Texas, 2:35 p.m.
Pittsburgh at Colorado, 3:10 p.m.
Milwaukee at San Francisco, 4:05 p.m.
Arizona at San Diego, 4:10 p.m.
|MLS
Orlando City at Atlanta, 3 p.m.
New York City FC at New York, 5 p.m.
Cincinnati at Columbus, 7:30 p.m.
Los Angeles FC at Nashville, 8:30 p.m.
Sporting Kansas City at Real Salt Lake, 9:30 p.m.
Houston at San Jose, 9:30 p.m.
Vancouver at Portland, 10:30 p.m.
|NWSL
Orlando at Washington, 5 p.m.
OL Reign at Kansas City, 7 p.m.
|NBA Summer League
Portland at New York, noon
Phoenix at Indiana, 2:30 p.m.
Washington at Golden State, 4:30 p.m.
Milwaukee at Toronto, 1 p.m.
Oklahoma City at New Orleans, 3 p.m.
Denver at Utah, 5 p.m.
|WNBA
Las Vegas at Connecticut, 1 p.m.
Minnesota at Washington, 3 p.m.
Atlanta at Phoenix, 6 p.m.
Indiana at Seattle, 6 p.m.
|Other Events
|GOLF
DP World Tour – The 150th Open
PGA – Barracuda Championship
The 150th British Open
Korn Ferry – Memorial Health Championship
|TENNIS
ATP – Infosys Hall of Fame Open, Newport, R.I.
ATP – Nordea Open, Bastad Sweden
WTA – Ladies Open Lausanne, Lausanne, Switzerland
|AUTO RACING
NASCAR Cup Series – Ambetter 301, New Hampshire Motor Speedway
NHRA – Dodge Power Brokers NHRA Mile-High Nationals, Bandimere Speedway
IndyCar – Grand Prix of Toronto, Streets of Toronto