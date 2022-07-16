Sports Betting Line

|MLB
|Sunday
|National League
|FAVORITE
|LINE
|UNDERDOG
|Line
|at WASHINGTON
|OFF
|Atlanta
|OFF
|Philadelphia
|-158
|at
|MIAMI
|+134
|at ST. LOUIS
|OFF
|Cincinnati
|OFF
|N.Y Mets
|-235
|at
|CHICAGO
|CUBS
|+194
|at COLORADO
|OFF
|Pittsburgh
|OFF
|at SAN FRANCISCO
|-172
|Milwaukee
|+144
|at SAN DIEGO
|-188
|Arizona
|+158
|American League
|at TORONTO
|-330
|Kansas
|City
|+265
|at N.Y YANKEES
|-196
|Boston
|+164
|at TAMPA BAY
|-162
|Baltimore
|+136
|at CLEVELAND
|OFF
|Detroit
|OFF
|at HOUSTON
|OFF
|Oakland
|OFF
|at MINNESOTA
|OFF
|Chicago
|White
|Sox
|OFF
|Seattle
|-130
|at
|TEXAS
|+110
