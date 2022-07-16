Local Man Receives Donation from Hail Stop for Kidney Transplant

MUSKINGUM COUNTY, OH- A local man was donated money to pay for a lifesaving transplant.

Joshua Pride was donated the money after receiving a service from a dent repair provider.

Hail Stop, known for their paintless dent repairs, donated the money back to the family after seeing the advertisement on the vehicle’s back windshield.

Jason Smith, the President of Hail Stop says that giving back to the family was a ‘no brainer,’ and the company was happy to help.

“We’ve been talking about this for several months and we decided that we’re going to take the proceeds of the repair and actually donate it back to the family so that they can use that for some good. Ease the pain a little bit, I know that they’re struggling and I just figured it would be a good idea,” Smith said.

The back windshield reads, ‘Our Daddy needs a New Kidney,’ followed by a contact number to donate.

The family was extremely grateful for the donation, Diana and Joshua Pride expressed how grateful they were to everyone that helped.

“I just would like to thank everybody that took part in this, you guys are amazing people and God will bless everybody here. We are truly very grateful, very very thankful for the support and the love. We will be forever grateful,” the two said.

The money the family received will pay for transportation to doctor’s visits, medications, treatment, and any other needs the family has.

The number to donate to the Pride family is 740-704-7245.