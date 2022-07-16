Civil War Reenactment Held at Prospect Place Mansion

TRINWAY, OH – A Civil War Reenactment took place earlier today at the historic Prospect Place Mansion in Trinway.

The event started at noon, and went on until 8pm with volunteers helping to recreate history.

There was a flag ceremony as well as an authentic civil war cannon used to do shooting reenactments.

Jeff Cole, the Chairman of the G.W. Adams Educational Center that owns Prospect Place says that the event creates a more ‘realistic’ approach to history.

“When you’re able to get living historians or reenactors together, it really sort of allows stories to both our history as well as the people to really sort of step off the pages and show that they were real people,” Cole told us.

There was also a fashion show, and ladies high tea opened to the public as well.

Brian McNamara, Captain of the 41st Ohio Infantry says this event is important because it keeps history alive.

“There is more to history than just what you read in the books, you need to get out and experience it. Whether it’s the civil war or World War 2, whatever. We have a great history in this country that people need to learn,” he said.

Food trucks were on site, and a watermelon eating competition as well.

For more information about Prospect place, you can visit the mansion on the weekend from 12-4pm.