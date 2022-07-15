Phillies score late against Alcantara, hold off Marlins 2-1

MIAMI (AP) — J.T. Realmuto had three hits against his former team, including a tiebreaking double in the seventh inning off All-Star Sandy Alcantara, and the Philadelphia Phillies snapped a four-game skid when they held on to beat the Miami Marlins 2-1 Friday night.

Alcantara extended his shutout string to 25 innings before consecutive run-scoring doubles from Darick Hall and Realmuto gave the Phillies the lead. The right-hander went eight innings and struck out 12.

Philadelphia reliever Seranthony Domínguez walked three batters with one out in the ninth, but pinch-hitter Jesús Sánchez grounded into a fielder’s choice that forced pinch-runner Billy Hamilton at home. Domínguez then struck out Miguel Rojas for his fourth save.

Kyle Gibson (5-3) pitched six innings of one-run ball for the Phillies. He scattered four hits, walked one and struck out five.

Alcantara (9-4) limited Philadelphia to one baserunner through the first six innings before Rhys Hoskins reached on a one-out walk in the seventh and Nick Castellanos singled. Hall’s opposite-field double to left scored Hoskins, but Castellanos was thrown out at the plate. Realmuto followed with a hard smash down the third base line.

José Alvarado and Brad Hand each threw a perfect inning of relief for the Phillies.

Alcantara allowed four hits and walked two. He has completed at least seven innings in his last 13 outings.

Phillies slugger Kyle Schwarber, who leads the NL with 28 homers, struck out four times against Alcantara, a candidate to start for the National League in the All-Star Game on Tuesday night at Dodger Stadium.

Alcantara retired his first 13 batters before Realmuto’s one-out single in the fifth.

The Marlins scored first on Bryan De La Cruz’s sacrifice fly in the second. Avisaíl García walked and advanced on Brian Anderson’s double.

ROSTER MOVES

Phillies: Reinstated Gibson, Realmuto, RHP Aaron Nola and INF Alec Bohm from the restricted list. LHP JoJo Romero was activated from the 60-day injured list and RHP Connor Brogdon from the COVID-19 injured list. LHP Cristopher Sánchez was optioned to Triple-A Lehigh Valley. RHP Michael Kelly and INF Will Toffey were sent outright to Lehigh Valley, while RHP Nick Duron and C Rafael Marchan were returned to the same minor league club.

Marlins: Reinstated OF Jorge Soler and RHP Cody Poteet from the injured list. LHP Daniel Castano was optioned to Triple-A Jacksonville.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Phillies: Bohm (dislocated left ring finger) didn’t start but was available to pinch hit. … INF Jean Segura (broken right index finger) is hitting in the cage and taking grounders, but there is no timetable for his return. … RHP Hans Crouse (right biceps tendinitis) was recalled from Lehigh Valley and placed on the 60-day injured list.

Marlins: INF Jon Berti (left groin strain) was placed on the 10-day injured list. … LHP Jesús Luzardo (left forearm strain) is scheduled to throw in a rehab game Saturday with Class A Jupiter.

UP NEXT

The Phillies had not announced a starter for the second game of the series Saturday. RHP Max Meyer will make his major league debut for the Marlins. The 23-year-old Meyer was the third overall selection in the 2020 draft.

