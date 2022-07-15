Performance Dogs of Ohio to Perform at Animal Shelter Society’s Dog Days of Summer

ZANESVILLE, Oh – Performance Dogs of Ohio were in Zanesville at North Terrace Church of Christ today!

The group will return next month to perform at the Animal Shelter Society’s Dog Days of Summer!

One of Ohio’s premiere performance groups, they will showcase various dog sports from frisbee and agility to stunts and tricks.

Performance Director Bob Ryan says everyone including the dogs are excited for Dog Days of Summer!

“Rescue is definitely a cause we get behind. Many of our dogs come from local rescues and shelters. We’re super excited and I think the dogs might be that much even more excited. But it’s gonna be a great time. We are ready. And the dogs are ready. So hopefully they’re ready for us,” Ryan said.

After two years not having the event due to COVID, the Animal Shelter Society is excited to have the event back!

Shelter Executive Director April Cohagen-Gibson says it will be fun for the entire family and they are ecstatic about having the dogs perform!

“The fact that Performance Dogs of Ohio put us on their calendar because they’re very busy, they are sought after. We knew that. There was many emails and communications making sure we were the right fit, so we’re thankful. That means that, and I say this all the time, that they believe in our mission and that’s very important for us, for our community and supporters that believe in our mission and what we do. You know, we have a very big job for these homeless animals of Muskingum County,” Cohagen-Gibson told us.

In addition to the Performance Dogs show, there will also be nail trimming by We Lov Pets, swimming pools for dogs, food trucks, and plenty of other fun!

Dog Days of Summer is August 6th from 10 AM to 2 PM on the greenspace behind Zane State College, which is located near the Animal Shelter Society at 1555 Newark Road in Zanesville. Cohagen-Gibson encourages you to bring your dogs out…just be sure they’re on a leash!