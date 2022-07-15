Malik Tillman loaned to Glasgow Rangers from Bayern Munich

Defender Malik Tillman was loaned to Scotland’s Glasgow Rangers from Bayern Munich for the 2022-23 season.

Rangers says the agreement with Bayern includes a provision allowing it to buy Tillman’s rights.

Tillman was born in Germany to a father in the U.S military and a German mother. FIFA approved his change of association from Germany to the United States in May, and Tillman made his U.S. senior national team debut in a June 1 exhibition against Morocco.

Tillman made his Bundesliga debut with Bayern Munich on Dec. 14 and played in six games last season.

