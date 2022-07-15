AMERICAN LEAGUE

BATTING_Arraez, Minnesota, .343; Devers, Boston, .327; Benintendi, Kansas City, .317; Bogaerts, Boston, .317; Kirk, Toronto, .315; T.Anderson, Chicago, .312; Alvarez, Houston, .306; J.Martinez, Boston, .306; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, .304; France, Seattle, .303.

RUNS_Judge, New York, 69; Devers, Boston, 60; Alvarez, Houston, 57; Trout, Los Angeles, 55; Bogaerts, Boston, 53; Springer, Toronto, 52; J.Abreu, Chicago, 51; Arraez, Minnesota, 51; LeMahieu, New York, 51; J.Martinez, Boston, 51; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 51; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 51.

RBI_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 69; Judge, New York, 66; Tucker, Houston, 61; Alvarez, Houston, 60; Stanton, New York, 58; Story, Boston, 58; Rizzo, New York, 57; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 56; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 56; Robert, Chicago, 54.

HITS_Devers, Boston, 110; Arraez, Minnesota, 102; Benintendi, Kansas City, 102; J.Abreu, Chicago, 101; Bogaerts, Boston, 101; Bichette, Toronto, 97; Rosario, Cleveland, 96; J.Martinez, Boston, 94; Mullins, Baltimore, 92; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 92; Robert, Chicago, 92.

DOUBLES_J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 30; J.Martinez, Boston, 29; Devers, Boston, 28; J.Abreu, Chicago, 24; Bogaerts, Boston, 24; Gurriel, Houston, 24; Gurriel Jr., Toronto, 23; Mullins, Baltimore, 23; Espinal, Toronto, 21; Hays, Baltimore, 21; O.Miller, Cleveland, 21; S.Murphy, Oakland, 21.

TRIPLES_Rosario, Cleveland, 5; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 5; A.García, Texas, 4; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 4; Buxton, Minnesota, 3; Dozier, Kansas City, 3; Gordon, Minnesota, 3; Kwan, Cleveland, 3; Mateo, Baltimore, 3; Odor, Baltimore, 3; Rivera, Kansas City, 3.

HOME RUNS_Judge, New York, 31; Alvarez, Houston, 26; Trout, Los Angeles, 24; Buxton, Minnesota, 23; Stanton, New York, 23; Rizzo, New York, 22; Seager, Texas, 21; Devers, Boston, 20; Guerrero Jr., Toronto, 20; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 19.

STOLEN BASES_Mateo, Baltimore, 22; J.Rodríguez, Seattle, 21; Arozarena, Tampa Bay, 18; Mullins, Baltimore, 18; Witt Jr., Kansas City, 17; Semien, Texas, 16; Tucker, Houston, 15; Merrifield, Kansas City, 14; A.García, Texas, 13; Kiner-Falefa, New York, 13; J.Ramírez, Cleveland, 13; Straw, Cleveland, 13.

PITCHING_Verlander, Houston, 11-3; McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 10-3; Gilbert, Seattle, 10-3; Taillon, New York, 9-2; Manoah, Toronto, 9-4; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 9-4; Cole, New York, 8-2; Urquidy, Houston, 8-3; Cimber, Toronto, 8-3; F.Valdez, Houston, 8-4; Cease, Chicago, 8-4.

ERA_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 1.71; Verlander, Houston, 2.00; Cease, Chicago, 2.30; Manoah, Toronto, 2.34; Cortes, New York, 2.63; F.Valdez, Houston, 2.66; M.Pérez, Texas, 2.68; Gilbert, Seattle, 2.80; Gausman, Toronto, 2.87; Cole, New York, 3.05.

STRIKEOUTS_McClanahan, Tampa Bay, 147; Cease, Chicago, 142; Cole, New York, 135; Ohtani, Los Angeles, 123; Ray, Seattle, 123; Javier, Houston, 112; Bieber, Cleveland, 106; Gausman, Toronto, 106; Giolito, Chicago, 102; Skubal, Detroit, 102; F.Valdez, Houston, 102.