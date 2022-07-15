Keen Street Park Opens after Revitalization Project

ZANESVILLE, Ohio – Keen Street Park hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening celebration this afternoon to celebrate the re-development of the historic Zanesville park.

The Straker Foundation made this project possible by awarding a grant of $100,000 to the City of Zanesville to revitalize this specific park. The city park has been refreshed with park equipment that complies with the Americans with Disabilities Act, making the whole park wheelchair accessible.

The majority of the park received a complete facelift – all but one very special section, the mural on the side wall of the greenspace. The City of Zanesville wanted to keep the mural intact of the ‘Three Wise Men’ painted by Wanda Bailey, depicting the three older gentlemen who looked over the park 40 years ago at Troy Walker’s Store. While both the artist and store have since moved on – the historical art is seen as a symbol of protection, watching over the children at play in the beloved community spot.

‘Three Wise Men’ Mural

Mayor Don Mason emphasized to WHIZ that this is not the only re-development plan in the Zanesville community. The City of Zanesville hopes to continue bringing life to areas like Keen Street Park, refurbishing not just the parks but the neighborhoods and the spirit of the Zanesville community.

“To me, having a great community means you have to have great neighborhoods. And Neighborhoods got to be where your friends live and family lives, but you have to have outdoor recreational opportunities…We feel, having a great city means you have to have great parks.”

In addition to the park’s opening, the City of Zanesville Re-development Division is offering a community beautification grant reimbursable for up to $2500 for Zanesville Citizens to apply.

Maria Brent, the Re-development Administrator for the City of Zanesville, spoke about the intent of offering this grant and how it will benefit the community as a whole.

“It’s anything to beautify your property on the outside – So, it’s new siding, new windows, I guess we could even do sidewalks in front of your house. Anything to make your house more beautiful and more appealing – and to make you and everybody else in the neighborhood feel good.”

Zanesville is actively striving to revitalize other community parks, such as Riverside Park and Armco Park – and looks forward to future progress as they actively address the re-development of the Zanesville park system.